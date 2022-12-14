Barker named Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C.—Capt. Les Baker ,43, recently was received the Firefighter of the Year award by the Hartsville Fire Department.

Baker was awarded the Firefighter of the Year award at the Fire Department’s annual Christmas banquet. The award is nomination-based and Baker was nominated by his peers .

The Firefighter of the Year award is annualy given to an individual who exemplifies the characteristics of a firefighter with an outstanding record of fire service achievements. Firefighter characteristics are not restricted to heroic actions, but encompass esall aspects of a productive, dedicated and professional service at all levels.

Baker started his firefighter career in Hartsville, and worked for the Hartsville Fire Department for eight years. He then moved on to Charleston where he worked as a firefighter for 12 years. This year is his first year back at the Hartsville Fire Department. In this case, the adage reigns true as Baker said there is no place like home.

Baker was born and raised in Society Hill, South Carolina, and was always exposed to firefighters as his father, grandfather, and uncle who were volunteer firefighters.

“I did not join the fire services because of them,” he said. “I was just exposed to it, grew up around it and came to love it on my own. I have wanted to be in the fire services ever since I was a kid.”

It is a pleasure to wake up in the morning and be able to do what I love,” he said.

His favorite part of the job is helping people come to solutions in a timely manner. He said he enjoys ironing out other people’s issues and making an impact.

Baker has a mindset to come to work every day ready to work hard, to make a difference and to help everyone around him.

His service heart comes from his grandmother and mother who operated a gas station in Society Hill. He said they were well known in the community for helping people and being kind. He said it is in his blood to help people and make another road a bit easier to travel.

Baker wanted it to be known that he is indeed single, and his only child is a two-year old cat whom he loves to death.

Baker concluded the interview saying that the time he spent away from Hartsville taught him that bigger isn’t always better. He said he was always chasing bigger and better things but has found that there is no greater place like home with people that care about you.