Barr named new manager of Amazing Grace Park

MARION, S.C. — Holly Barr was named the new manager of Amazing Grace Park and the Clementa Pinckney Memorial last week. Barr takes the helm after Stephanie Gamoneda’s departure and will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities.

Holly has been on the park team, officially, since January in a coordinator capacity between the Park and Marion County Museum, and she has been involved with all park activities since its opening. Before joining the park team, Holly played an integral role in the revitalization of Marion County Museum exhibits, educational opportunities and presence in the community. Barr will continue to lead the Park in the path of community engagement, healthy living, and educational resources. Having worked in Marion County for the past two years, Barr strives to create and sustain partnership throughout the county and beyond. The Park continues to honor the life and legacy of the late Reverend Senator Clementa Pinckney, while also uniting the communities of Marion County and surrounding areas.

“Stepping into the role of Park Manager representing Amazing Grace Park, The Clementa Pinkney Memorial is truly a privilege,” Barr said. “As my familiarity with the park plans grew and construction sped forward, I knew I had to get involved. Amazing Grace Park provides a much-needed resource for Marion County residents, serving as a peaceful reminder and example of overcoming tragedy. It is hard to believe we’ve surpassed our one-year anniversary with incredible response, and of course, there is more to come.”

Most importantly, over the past sixteen months of operation, Amazing Grace Park has been able to achieve a remarkable amount of community engagement. Close to 20 signature events have taken place, including Wonderful Wednesdays, Art in the Park, Friday Night Flicks, Jukebox Music Festival and two summer camps. On top of those events, the Park has served as host venue for 10 private events, not to mention weekly visitors enjoying family outings, bible studies, and community meetings, ultimately reaching 200 visitors a week and close to 5,000 visitors since our grand opening.

The park team is eternally grateful for our event partners such as Marion County School District, Marion County Museum, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion County Library System, Historic Marion Revitalization Association, Seagroves Family Farms, and Anderson Brothers Bank, in addition to all of our Park Partners that make the success of Amazing Grace Park possible. On a regular basis, the park team also engages Marion downtown businesses and organizations playing a large role in the continued revitalization of downtown Marion Main Street. Our first year was a huge success, and we only see more growth from here!