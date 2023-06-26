MARION, S.C. Former Marion Mayor and Congressional Director Rodney Berry took a photo of the historic downtown Marion County Courthouse while walking. Once he shared it on social media, the creative moment later became an idea for a local fundraiser.

“I started receiving private message from folks wanting to use and receive copies,” Berry said. “The picture was Marion County’s most photographed building but with a unique perspective. My thoughts quickly drifted to how might an organization benefit from this attention.”

Berry said the obvious choice was the Historic Marion Revitalization Association. He arranged a social media auction and it quickly got the attention of Chris Hucks, owner of Pee Dee Office Systems, a business that originated in Marion County.

Hucks, a graduate from Pee Dee Academy, regularly contributes to local charities and placed a bid of $300.

“The picture was unique and it was an opportunity to contribute to an organization that has worked very hard to progress downtown Marion,” Hucks said.

Hucks also donated the framed photo right back to HMRA to display in their office.

HMRA Executive Director Taylor Newel said the organization was thankful for the donation.

“Our organization works so hard to continue to revive the Historic District here in the City of Marion,” she said. “We are committed to leading the revitalization of downtown Marion, making it a desirable place to live, work, and play. The funds given by Mr. Hucks will go to continue that mission and will be put right back in the businesses in our downtown area. Just since May of last year, HMRA has been able to support 22 different grants on Main Street in the form of new paint, new windows, new signage, and new awnings for our business owners. That’s a total of $60,200 given back to business owners to beautify and revive the historic district.”

Newel said HMRA also organizes various events throughout the year like a Summer Concert Series, fashion, farmers market and more.