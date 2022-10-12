"Best Chance Network" provides breast cancer screenings

COLUMBIA — During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds women of the importance of regular breast cancer screenings. Identifying breast cancer as early as possible makes treatment the most successful.

Approximately 40,000 women die annually from breast cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but survival rates are improving due to increased awareness of early cancer detection and improvements to cancer screening. In South Carolina, an estimated 770 women will die from breast cancer this year. It is the most diagnosed cancer among South Carolina women, and the second-most common cause of cancer death, following lung cancer.

To help women take control of their health and continue the positive trend in survival rates, DHEC offers free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings to qualified women through its Best Chance Network (BCN) program.

“The Best Chance Network and our many partners are focused on raising awareness about how important it is to receive regular breast cancer screenings,” said Michael Dickey, Director of DHEC’s Cancer Division. “We’re especially focused on providing free screenings to women who otherwise may not receive them because of costs, insurance limitations, access to care or other barriers. By reducing these disparities, we can help ensure all South Carolina women receive routine screenings, which can help save lives.”

BCN provides free breast cancer screenings for qualifying women between the ages of 30 and 64 and free cervical cancer screenings for women between the ages of 21 and 64, who have household incomes at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Limit. Women with insurance also may be eligible to receive services if they meet all of the other eligibility requirements and their insurance has a deductible of $1,000 or more, does not cover screening or diagnostic services at 100% or provides hospitalization coverage only.

The screening includes an office visit at a nearby health care provider, a clinical breast exam, pelvic exam, mammogram, Pap test/human papillomavirus (HPV) test, diagnostic testing for women with abnormal screening results, follow-up guidance and support services, and educational information about breast and cervical cancer.

“Since 1991, when the Best Chance Network began, we’ve provided more than 321,738 free breast and cervical cancer screenings to South Carolina women through our partnerships with more than 450 health care providers around the state,” said Virginie Daguise, Ph.D, Director of DHEC’s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “We encourage everyone to talk to their mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, or any woman about how routine breast cancer screenings truly can be lifesaving.”

Several risk factors increase a woman’s chance of getting breast cancer, including being 55 or older, being overweight or obese, alcohol use, lack of exercise, and family history of breast cancer, among others.

Learn more about the Best Chance Network and breast cancer prevention and statistics, at scdhec.gov/breastcancer. Learn more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month at nationalbreastcancer.org.