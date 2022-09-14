 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week

MARION, SC – On September 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. Constitution Week is the commemoration of the Constitution, America’s most important document.

Celebrated annually Sept. 17-23, its purpose is to remind and educate the public of the importance of the Constitution to the nation’s history and to its future generations. The goal of the celebration is to raise student awareness of the Constitution in the life of our country.

Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution annually encourage citizens to observe this important day in our nation’s history.

Regent Shirley Wells said it’s important to the group to support their heritage and support veterans.

“All over the United States DAR chapters are doing the same-thing we are doing,” Wells said.

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the Americans throughout history who have fought to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955, when DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter will also be promoting its Bells Across America program for Constitution Day and have an information table at the Sept. 17 City of Marion’s Farmers Market on Main Street. Other activities are planned in Marion County during Constitution Week, to include a bell-ringing ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 in front of the Museum.

For more information, visit www.constitutionday.com.

