Bob Jones University: Hartsville resident finds job before graduation

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University announces some students have been offered jobs before graduation.

Elizabeth Ankers, a senior pursuing an associate’s degree in business from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a kitchen and sales manager at Griggs Circle Bakery in Hartsville, South Carolina. Ankers is a resident of Hartsville.

Katie Johnson, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a elementary music teacher at Chesterfield County Schools in Chesterfield, South Carolina. Johnson is a resident of Society Hill.

Macy McArthur, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Spanish Education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a high school Spanish teacher at Florence Christian School in Florence, South Carolina. McArthur is a resident of Timmonsville.

