Bob Jones University: Hartsville resident finds job before graduation

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University announces some students have been offered jobs before graduation.

Elizabeth Ankers, a senior pursuing an associate’s degree in business from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a kitchen and sales manager at Griggs Circle Bakery in Hartsville, South Carolina. Ankers is a resident of Hartsville.

Katie Johnson, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a elementary music teacher at Chesterfield County Schools in Chesterfield, South Carolina. Johnson is a resident of Society Hill.

Macy McArthur, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Spanish Education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a high school Spanish teacher at Florence Christian School in Florence, South Carolina. McArthur is a resident of Timmonsville.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

The university offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

The university has more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.

