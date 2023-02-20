HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee recognized the Youth of the Year representatives from each of its six locations on Saturday at the North Florence Club.

Antonio Dix – Hartsville Boys & Girls Club

Tiana Hickson – Timmonsville Boys & Girls Club

Justin McNair – Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center

Sydney Morrison – Pamplico Boys & Girls Club

Nydia Orange – North Florence Boys & Girls Club

Jose Rodriguez – The Rick & Susan Goings Boys & Girls Club in Hemingway

Each site winner took home a framed certificate, gift card, and swag bag.

The representatives gave speeches about how the Club has impacted their lives and were interviewed by four panels of judges in individual interviews for the Pee Dee Youth of the Year title. That representative will be announced at the Steak N Burger Dinner on Thursday, March 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. Tickets are $35 each. The Pee Dee Youth of the Year will go on to the state event on April 1.

Officials said the Steak N Burger dinner represents a special event that honors Club members and engages supporters of our organization with the young people who benefit from their generosity.

Attendees will have a chance to learn more about our Clubs from 75 youth members for across the six Pee Dee sites. The evening includes good food, great entertainment, and interaction with Club members at each table. Hear inspirational stories from our alumni keynote speakers and each Youth of the Year representative. Adults enjoy a hamburger dinner alongside what often is the youth’s first steak dinner. Each table consists of adults and Club members for this unique learning opportunity.

The celebration serves as the culmination of our year-round Youth of the Year program. One talented individual has been chosen from each of our Clubs for the Pee Dee Area Regional Youth of the Year. At the end of the dinner, we announce the regional representative and present the Carraway Turner Leadership Fund scholarships. Each scholarship will fund the youth’s education for up to four years.