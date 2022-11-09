Brewton-Pompey, Woodberry elected to Mullins City Council

MULLINS, S.C. – Two new members were elected to Mullins City Council Tuesday. Kindra Brewton-Pompey defeated longtime District 4 incumbent Pat Phillips 97 votes to 38. Phillips was elected to council in 1990.

“I decided to run last year,” Brewton-Pompey said. “The campaign was excellent. I got to meet a bunch of faces that I’ve never met before. Everybody is happy and I’m happy and ready to do this.”

Brewton-Pompey said she wanted to be a new voice and that it felt good to see the work pay off.

Albert “Bo” Woodberry defeated District 2 City Councilman Andre Teco Campbell 86 votes to 68.

“I feel real good about it,” Woodberry said. “It’s been a long journey. I appreciate everyone that voted for me today.”

Woodberry said he felt there was a need and decided to run a campaign that’s been busy the past two months.

“I’ve felt good and put in a lot of work,” he said.

Nichols Town Council at-large seats were filled by incumbents Michael Elliott and Estella Lee-Harrell.

Elliott lost a bid for town of Nichols mayor, challenging incumbent Lawson Battle. Battle won 74 votes to 34.

Marion County voters opposed 3,852 to 3,627 implementing a $35 public safety referendum to continue services at the current level without increasing property taxes.

The number of ballots cast dropped from 10,619 in 2018 to 8,568. Up to 10,619 of the county’s 22,801 registered voters participated in the election.