Hartsville, S.C. — Butler Academy President Dr. Jerome Reyes announced today the K-12 public charter school’s first Provost Nateisha Taylor.

“Butler Academy’s growth since its founding in 2020 has exceeded our expectations,” said Reyes. “For example, we were able to continue in-person instruction throughout the pandemic, supporting both social and emotional development and academic growth, and we have attracted talented faculty and administrators from across the nation. In addition, this year, we are completing a physical expansion that nearly doubles the size of our facility.

“But for our scholars and their families–the people we were founded to serve–the growth that matters most is the academic growth that Butler Academy scholars are achieving. By all accounts, this year’s academic achievements were outstanding. In fact, during the three years that we have been open, a period when the pandemic caused devastating learning losses for far too many students across the nation, Butler’s students thrived and this year’s rating of “Excellent” by the state reflected it. Obviously, there are many people and reasons behind the growth we’ve achieved – it has been a team effort – but Nateisha Taylor’s professional contributions cannot be understated, “Reyes said.

As provost, Taylor will lead the academic programs of the school’s network – its lower school, its middle school and, in 2025, its new high school. In most K-12 schools, Ms. Taylor’s new position would be termed a chief academic officer, but in a decision that is believed to be a first for the state, Taylor’s new position encompasses the traditional role of chief academic officer as well as the more externally-facing responsibilities of an institution’s provost.

“It’s one thing to have a vision for a new school, but it’s another thing altogether to have a team of educators that internalizes and executes that vision to perfection,” Reyes explained. “So often, having Nateisha Taylor as our Dean of Academics has felt like a pass to the HOV lane on a crowded highway. From testing and curriculum implementation, to data analysis and teacher development, we’ve navigated so many firsts since opening in 2020 and in my estimation Nateisha has cut our “ETA to excellence” by years.

“What’s fascinating is that her academic expertise is not even her best attribute. Her connection to teachers, understanding of their needs, loyalty, empathy, and ability to communicate with equal measures of clarity and empathy make her one of the best leaders I’ve ever met in my life. And so I am beyond excited that we have found a way to further expand her impact on our learning community,” Reyes said.

By definition, public charter schools are designed to advance fresh thinking and innovation. Part of Butler Academy’s plan and focus from well before its charter application was filed was to use the school’s programs and culture to create an expectation that every scholar will be prepared to attend a high-quality college or university upon graduation. It is why every classroom in the school is named for an exceptional college or university, and why each Thursday morning – College Day at the school – students in every grade begin their day with age-appropriate classroom conversations about the nature of college.

As Provost, Taylor will not only supervise curriculum development, instruction and research – as university provosts do – she will extend and deepen Butler Academy’s existing cultural model by exemplifying a personal commitment to academic excellence and to expanding the base of knowledge from which forward-leaning schools must operate.

“Awed by the school’s decision and by the responsibility it presents to me,” Taylor said. “I see in this moment a spectacular opportunity to carry forward Dr. Reyes’ vision for the school and her scholars. Truly, it is the thirst for knowledge and growth that inspires me every day and the hard work of trying to quench that thirst that makes each day’s effort so personally fulfilling.

“Butler Academy’s push for excellence and for meeting each child’s social and emotional needs so that they can be positioned for academic success is why educators like me and the members of Butler Academy’s faculty are so enthusiastic about what we do. I am grateful to hold the confidence of Dr. Reyes and the B.A. Family as we embrace the school’s future,” Taylor said.

Previously, at Butler Academy, Taylor served as Dean of Academics. Taylor earned a B.A. in English Education from Claflin University and an M.Ed in Integrated Studies from Cambridge College. Prior to joining Butler Academy’s Leadership Team, Taylor served progressively more responsible roles including as assessment and accountability coordinator and coordinator of English Language Arts and Social Studies for Darlington County School District and, prior to that, as literacy leader and instructional coach at Spaulding Middle School in Lamar.

Concurrent with Taylor’s promotion, Butler Academy has appointed Kianee Lee of Seattle, WA, to serve as the school’s new Dean of the Middle School. In addition, Rachel Johnston of Sumter has been appointed to serve as Dean of the Lower School, replacing Carol Mendez, who has been serving as Interim Dean of the Lower School since November 2022.

Taylor’s new position begins immediately. A formal installation ceremony will be held early in the 2023-24 academic year.