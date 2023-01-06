CareFirst Carolina to hold scholarship fundraiser for Jan. 12

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The CareFirst Carolina Foundation, in partnership with CareSouth Carolina and Francis Marion University is hosting a fundraising event from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Francis Marion University Freshwater Ecology Center to raise money for the Tim Brown Memorial Scholarship.
An online auction is under way and will end at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12. Some of the items for bid include a seven-day/seven-night stay at a condo in Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a two-night stay with breakfast served at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Ashville, N.C.; several hunting packages at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve in Society Hill, S.C.; and a football autographed by Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney. For a look at the full list of items available and to bid visit www.biddingowl.com/CareFirstCarolina.
CareFirst Carolina will honor Brown, a CSC family nurse practitioner who tragically passed away in May, through the event and online auction fundraiser supporting scholarships at FMU.
Funds raised will provide two $1,000 scholarships to students earning a bachelor of science in nursing degree annually and one full tuition scholarship, approximately $38,000, will be given to a student enrolled in the master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner program at the University. FMU staff and a team from CareSouth Carolina will make the selection, with the award being given once every two years.
“We feel that these scholarships will be the best way to keep Tim alive in our hearts and minds, while encouraging nursing students to work and practice healthcare in rural South Carolina,” CareFirst Foundation Director Mark Sobiski said. Tickets are available for the event, located at 3742 N. Williston Road in Florence, and are $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Sobiski at 843-339-1920 or mark.sobiski@caresouth-carolina.com.
This event is being sponsored by First Bank, Duke Energy, East Coast Housing, CareSouth Carolina, Francis Marion University and the CareFirst Carolina Foundation.
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, diagnostic ultrasound imaging, X-ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.