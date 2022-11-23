CareSouth Carolina coordinator named Community Health Worker of Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina Family Support Service Program Coordinator Jaquetta Graham has been named the Community Health Worker of the Year by the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association.

“This award is given to the Community Health Worker for their outstanding service and excellence in the CHW profession and the work they do within the community and within their organizations,” said CareSouth Carolina Community Services Director Marek Calhoun.

Graham, who began her career with CareSouth Carolina six years ago as a patient advocate before becoming a community outreach specialist, a CHW, then technical adviser and eventually moving into her current position, said she is extremely passionate about helping the people in her community.

“I have a strong passion for people to be successful,” Graham said. “especially being out in the community and helping people to be their healthiest. I have worked closely with George General (CSC Bishopville Site Administrator) and Dr. (Jeniqua) Duncan as well as other providers at CareSouth Carolina to come up with ways we can close those gaps that exist.”

Two areas of healthcare Graham is particularly focused on improving are diabetes and mammograms.

“We see a lot of people that are pre-diabetic and we want to educate them about their A1C, make sure they’re getting their annual screenings and managing their diabetes,” Graham said. “Also, I have been able to help with mammograms. I actually have a close friend who I encouraged to get a screening and they found cancer.”

Graham will be presented with the award at the Dec. 14 ceremony in Columbia hosted by the South Carolina Community Health Worker Association, which is made up of CHWs and supporters who are building a healthier South Carolina through the promotion of education, networking and advocacy for the community health worker profession.

