CareSouth Carolina offers COVID booster doses for children

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- CareSouth Carolina is offering the COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster for children ages 5 to 11 at its Hartsville Pediatric and Bennettsville Pediatric sites only. The Pfizer booster is available to children 12 and older at the Hartsville site only, while the Moderna booster continues to be available to those who are at least 18 years old at the Bishopville, Chesterfield, McColl and Latta sites only.

These new boosters are called “bivalent” and provide protection against two different COVID-19 strains: the original and the highly contagious omicron variant. The single-shot bivalent boosters may be administered at least two months following the primary vaccination or booster.

Walk-ins are welcome at these locations, but if you would like to make an appointment, please call 843-309-8301. For a detailed list of days and times, visit the CareSouth Carolina website at www.caresouth-carolina.com.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.