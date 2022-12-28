CareSouth Carolina presents award to Palmetto Care Connections

Each year, CareSouth Carolina presents an award to an organization or individual in our community with whom it partners in various capacities. This year’s recipient was Palmetto Care Connections, a nonprofit telehealth network that assists healthcare providers in connecting rural and underserved South Carolinians to quality services through broadband, technology and telehealth programs.

According to CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis, the fact that Palmetto Care Connections “has worked and will continue to work diligently to ensure our patients and healthcare facilities have broadband access for telehealth and other healthcare needs,” made them the clear choice for this year’s award.

“What an amazing difference Palmetto Care Connections makes across not only the CareSouth Carolina service area, but the entire state of South Carolina,” Lewis said. “Going beyond just providing access, PCC also works to provide digital training and technology support – essential in many of our rural underserved areas.”

Telehealth refers to a broad scope of remote healthcare services, including clinical care (called telemedicine) and non-clinical services such as provider training, consultations between providers and continuing medical education.

“In this case, Palmetto Care Connections provides financial and technical support for broadband connections at all of our offices,” said CareSouth Carolina Associate Medical Director

Jeri Andrews, who presented the award to Kathy Schwarting, Palmetto Care Connections CEO, and Chief Technology Officer Matt Hiatt at CSC’s Staff Meeting on December 14. “They provide the telehealth software program we use in our school-based program as well as provide ongoing technical support for the software and devices in the schools.”

