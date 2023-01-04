CareSouth Carolina welcomes new provider

CareSouth Carolina welcomes Sharonda Legette, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner to its Latta location.
Legette brings with her more than seven years’ experience in nursing that includes providing care for infants, toddlers, adolescents, adults, and geriatric populations. Originally from Conway,
Legette said she is excited about the opportunity to serve her community.
“I am very passionate about serving all individuals as it pertains to healthcare,” she said. “However, I have a true passion and love for servicing underserved and rural communities. I feel that my service in these communities is significant and meaningful. My desire is for all patients to receive quality healthcare, unfortunately, that is not always the case for rural communities. My hope is that by providing women’s, pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric care in a rural community I am able to provide quality healthcare to all of my patients and make a difference in their health as well as their healthcare experience.”
Legette earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College, her bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, and her master’s of science degree in nursing from Francis Marion University.
As a new mother of an 11-month old daughter, Legette said she enjoys spending her free time “watching her learn and explore the world around her.” She also enjoys spending time with her husband.
“He and I were avid travelers prior to expanding our family,” she said. “We have been blessed to visit many different countries and continents. I hope that we are able to continue those travels in the near future with our new bundle of joy.”
CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.