Carolina Pines awards $5K grant to Hartsville Evening Lions Club

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club and the club’s initiative to partner with the local free medical clinic to provide diabetic education and supplies to help those in need.

The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of CPRMC’s parent company, ScionHealth.

“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is honored to present this grant to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club and support their work to increase access to diabetes education and supplies,” said Bill Little, CEO of CPRMC. “As a leading healthcare provider for the region, we are invested in the health of our community and proud to invest in like-minded organizations dedicated to caring for others in need.”

“The Hartsville Evening Lions Club greatly appreciates this grant from CPRMC and the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity,” said Rodney Van Donkelaar, President of the Hartsville Evening Lion’s Club. “Our community and local clinic will greatly benefit from the increased education and supplies this donation will provide to those suffering from diabetes.”

The Hartsville Evening Lions Club is one of many not-for-profit organizations across the country receiving grants in the most recent round of funding from the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative that invests in a broad array of not-for-profit organizations leading grassroots, community efforts that can affect real change. These efforts include causes related to healthcare disparities, gaps in the education system, and social services within the cities where ScionHealth team members live and work.

“The ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity was created as a means for our company to better support the communities where our team members live and serve,” said Scott Shepherd, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, at ScionHealth and member of the company’s Inclusion and Equity Council, which oversees the Institute. “This grant to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club is yet another means by which our local hospital, CPRMC, positively impacts the health of the local community.”

The ScionHealth Institute encourages ScionHealth employees – working at approximately 80 hospital locations across 25 states – to identify or nominate organizations in their communities doing the kind of work that helps those in need in underserved areas. The Hartsville Evening Lions Club was nominated by Dorene Hughes, Clinical Documentation Integrity Director at CPRMC and a volunteer at Hartsville Evening Lions Club.

You can learn more about Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center at www.cprmc.com and more about the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity at www.scionhealthgives.com.