Carolina Pines Medical Center honors employees

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recognized employees and medical staff of the hospital and Carolina Pines Medical Group for their years of dedicated service at a luncheon held in their honor at Kelleytown Baptist Church on May 12.
Rebecca Van-Derpoel, director of cardiopulmonary sServices at the hospital, provided entertainment for the event. Members of the hospital’s senior leadership team were on hand to help present awards and congratulate the recipients.
The following employees were recognized for their years of service:
Five years: Stephanie Allen, Sommer Amerson, Tracy Bonnett, Richard Douglass, Rhonda Fender, Allison Freeman, Megan Gardner, Janice Germond, Patricia Greene, Wendy Howell, Kelsey Johnson, Michael Kelley, Melanie McAllister, Tamasha McKnight, Ida McZek, Angela Miller, Machelle Moses, Dr. Zsolt Ori, Jodi Pate, Kimberly Prescott, Ashley Rogers, Christie Shaw, Dr. Kevin Sponseller, Paul Wallace and Tonya Ward.
10 Years: Ashley Atkinson, Dr. Arvind Bali, Levander Brown, Linda George, Shanita Grant, Amy Holden, Ashley Melton, Jerry Quick, Tracy Robinson, Heather Clayton and Shaquin Waiters.
15 Years: Mark Beasley, Ashley Brown, Janice Brown, Renee Childers, Andrew Johnson, Bernita Lunn, Jennifer Sullivan, April Winburn, Petina Wiggins and Esther Wynn.
20 Years: Darlene Adams, Paul Alford, Barbara Brown, Sherry Crowley, Haley Easterling, Peggy Fox, Pamela Griggs, Melissa Hanlin, Crystal Hickson, Ashlee Horton, Mary Huff, Tammy Mack, Shirley Mozingo, Ashley Oakley, Holly Prescott, John Rogers, Angela Singletary and Edward Williams.
25 Years: Artis Bailey, Tanya Baker, Dr. Scott Daniel, Shannon McPherson and Lisa Tyner
30 Years: Jennifer Brown, Dangela Jeffords, Jacquelyn Mixon and Lawrence Smith
35 Years: Brenda Blakney, Jean Gainey, Faye Reeves