Carolina Pines receives 'A' from LeapFrog Group

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is proud to have once again received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group.

This national distinction celebrates CPRMC’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Bill Little, CEO at Carolina Pines. “Our team works incredibly hard to provide the safest care for our patients and this grade is a measurable reflection of that commitment. Every patient should consider an ‘A’ hospital as their number one priority when making healthcare decisions, and we are proud to, once again, make the grade for our community.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org