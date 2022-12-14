 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolina Pines receives 'A' from LeapFrog Group

  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is proud to have once again received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group.

This national distinction celebrates CPRMC’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Bill Little, CEO at Carolina Pines. “Our team works incredibly hard to provide the safest care for our patients and this grade is a measurable reflection of that commitment. Every patient should consider an ‘A’ hospital as their number one priority when making healthcare decisions, and we are proud to, once again, make the grade for our community.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

People are also reading…

Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

Barr named new manager of Amazing Grace Park

Barr named new manager of Amazing Grace Park

MARION, S.C. -- Holly Barr was named the new manager of Amazing Grace Park and the Clementa Pinckney Memorial last week. Barr takes the helm after Stephanie Gamoneda’s departure and will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert