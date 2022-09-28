 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center awards grant to Hartsville Lion's Club

Hartsville Evening Lions Club - Grant Presentation.jpg

Joining in the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center check presentation to the Hartsville Evening Lion’s Club are , front row, left to right, Dorene Hughes, Clinical Documentation Director at CPRMC and Secretary/Treasurer Hartsville Evening Lions Club Branch; Dr. Terence Hassler, board member, Darlington County Free Medical Clinic and MD at CPRMC and Hartsville Orthopedic; Jane Early, Case Manager Darlington County Free Medical Clinic; and Diana Norris, Hartsville Evening Lions Club Branch member. In the back row are: Rodney VanDonkelaar, CFO, CPRMC and President of the Hartsville Evening Lions Club Branch; Joe Ervin, Owner of Ervin Engineering and Darlington County Free Medical Clinic Board vice president; Brian Lowe, Darlington County Free Medical Clinic Executive Director; Bobby Hughes, General Electrician/ Maintenance, CPRMC and Hartsville Evening Lions Club Branch Tail Twister; Frank Benson, Darlington County Free Medical Clinic Board member and Director of Human Resources; Andrew Watson, Hartsville Evening Lions Club Branch member; and Bill Little, CEO, CPRMC.

 SUBMITTED

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club and the club’s initiative to partner with the local free medical clinic to provide diabetic education and supplies to help those in need.

The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of CPRMC’s parent company, ScionHealth.

“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is honored to present this grant to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club and support their work to increase access to diabetes education and supplies,” Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bill Little said. “As a leading healthcare provider for the region, we are invested in the health of our community and proud to invest in like-minded organizations dedicated to caring for others in need.”

“The Hartsville Evening Lions Club greatly appreciates this grant from CPRMC and the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity,” Lion’s Club President Rodney Van Donkelaar said. “Our community and local clinic will greatly benefit from the increased education and supplies this donation will provide to those suffering from diabetes.”

The Hartsville Evening Lions Club is one of many not-for-profit organizations across the country receiving grants in the most recent round of funding from the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative that invests in a broad array of not-for-profit organizations leading grassroots, community efforts that can affect real change. These efforts include causes related to healthcare disparities, gaps in the education system, and social services within the cities where ScionHealth team members live and work.

“The ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity was created as a means for our company to better support the communities where our team members live and serve,” said Scott Shepherd, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, at ScionHealth and member of the company’s Inclusion and Equity Council, which oversees the Institute. “This grant to the Hartsville Evening Lions Club is yet another means by which our local hospital, CPRMC, positively impacts the health of the local community.”

The ScionHealth Institute encourages ScionHealth employees – working at approximately 80 hospital locations across 25 states – to identify or nominate organizations in their communities doing the kind of work that helps those in need in underserved areas. The Hartsville Evening Lions Club was nominated by Dorene Hughes, Clinical Documentation Integrity Director at CPRMC and a volunteer at Hartsville Evening Lions Club.

You can learn more about Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center at www.cprmc.com and more about the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity at www.scionhealthgives.com.

