HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (CPRMC) recently appointed Dr. Raven Delgado to lead its new pediatric services line of business. Dr. Delgado, who completed her pediatrics residency through the Baylor College of Medicine at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, officially opened the hospital’s new pediatrics services on Feb. 27.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Delgado to our team and excited to expand the hospital’s services to include pediatric care,” CEO of CPRMC said. “Bringing Dr. Delgado on board will help us broaden our care offerings and literally get an even earlier start on our goal of improving the health of our community.”

Little called it an exciting development for Carolina Pines and Hartsville.

“We believe the addition of Dr. Delgado will help meet a growing healthcare need in our community, and the improved access to pediatric services will have an immediate impact on the health of the families that call Hartsville home,” he said.

Dr. Delgado earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She made the Chancellor’s List at ECU while attaining her undergraduate degree, a bachelors of science in biology. In 2022, as part of her residency at Baylor, she was honored for her passion in eliminating health disparities as the first recipient of the Dr. Ruchi Kaushik Honoring Inclusion Award.

The Wilmington, North Carolina native said that as both a mother and physician, she appreciates the trust parents bestow in their child’s physician, and is confident she can reward that trust with optimal care and treatment. Through the creation of dedicated, pediatric hospital and outpatient services at Carolina Pines, Dr. Delgado and her team expect to improve access to quality healthcare for the children of Hartsville and surrounding communities.

“I am fortunate to join a great team of compassionate and talented caregivers at CPRMC and look forward to building a pediatrics program that best serves local families and makes our hospital the choice in this community for pediatric care,” Dr. Delgado said. “I view it as an honor to be entrusted with the care of the children of the Hartsville area.”

Dr. Delgado will lead a Pediatrics program offering services that include:

Newborn and infant care

Wellness exams

Pediatric mental health

Immunization and vaccines

School, sports and camp physicals

Same day appointments

ADD & ADHD evaluations

Behavioral and developmental screenings

The Pediatrics services line will be located in the Carolina Pines Medical Group office building at 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 207. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 843.383.2764 or by visiting www.cprmc.com/schedule.