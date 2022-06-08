 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolina Pines to host 5K run in September

  • 0

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has announced that it will host its Annual Jumpstart Your Heart 5K on Sept. 10.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Carolina Pines Medical Group, 701 Medical Park Drive, Hartsville.

Registration fee is $25 per person and includes a long sleeve race T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: top female and male finisher and top three finishers in each of the following age categories: under 20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. To register, please call 843.339.4563, or visit Cprmc.com/JumpstartYourHeart.

Proceeds from the race will be used to purchase automated external defibrillators for local schools and nonprofit organizations.

CEO Bill Little said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to host the Jumpstart Your Heart 5K again this year. This race is one of the many ways Carolina Pines is Making Communities Healthier.”

People are also reading…

Last year, Carolina Pines was able to purchase seven AEDs for local schools.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion police searching for murder suspect

Marion police searching for murder suspect

MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers announced new developments in connection to a man found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Jones Avenue on March 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert