Carolina Pines to host 5K run in September

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has announced that it will host its Annual Jumpstart Your Heart 5K on Sept. 10.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Carolina Pines Medical Group, 701 Medical Park Drive, Hartsville.

Registration fee is $25 per person and includes a long sleeve race T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: top female and male finisher and top three finishers in each of the following age categories: under 20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. To register, please call 843.339.4563, or visit Cprmc.com/JumpstartYourHeart.

Proceeds from the race will be used to purchase automated external defibrillators for local schools and nonprofit organizations.

CEO Bill Little said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to host the Jumpstart Your Heart 5K again this year. This race is one of the many ways Carolina Pines is Making Communities Healthier.”

Last year, Carolina Pines was able to purchase seven AEDs for local schools.