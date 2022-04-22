 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Pines Wound Center receives national honor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Wound Center was recently recognized as a 2021 Healogics Center of Distinction.

This is a national honor which recognizes the Wound Center for achieving or exceeding outstanding clinical and operational results in 2021, including an 80% comprehensive healing rate and a 95% patient satisfaction rate, which puts them in the top 25% of Healogics centers in the country and one of only four wound care centers in the state to receive this honor.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and I am so proud of our wound care team for remaining focused on providing high-quality patient care despite the pandemic,” Wound Center Director Byron Billingsley said.

The Carolina Pines Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 600 Wound Care Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The Carolina Pines Wound Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“We are proud to offer advanced wound care treatment right here in Hartsville,” says Bill Little, CEO at Carolina Pines. “Our experienced wound care team continues to be committed to providing knowledgeable, compassionate care to our patients and they are very worthy of this honor.”

The Carolina Pines Wound Center is located at 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Hartsville, S.C.

Patients who need specialized wound care may be referred to the center by their local physician. To learn more, call 843-339-4295 or visit cprmc.com/the-wound-center.

