Carvers Bay cruises to 46-6 win at Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s R.J. Bromell scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half to help the Bears cruise to a 46-6 win at Mullins Friday night.

Bromell caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jahkiyah Lance midway through the first quarter then opened the second quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead.

Tony Bell provided the Bears with a 28-0 halftime advantage taking a muffed punt 40-yards for a touchdown.

Mullins’ quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston passed for 90 yards and a touchdown. Auctioneers teammate Dorian Smith lead with a two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Mullins falls to 1-5 and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carvers Bay improves to 3-3 and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.