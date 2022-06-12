Chamber celebrates opening of Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center last week.

Marion Chamber President, Audrey Wiggins welcomed those attending the ribbon cutting and thanked owner Pastor Dessie McKelvy for investing in Marion.

McKelvy said the new operation will offer adult day health care with pick-up, after-school programs and a summer camp.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canaan Land is located at 428 American Legion Road.

For more information about the Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center call 843-765-3559.