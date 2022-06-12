 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chamber celebrates opening of Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center

  • 0
Chamber celebrates opening of Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center

Marion Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center last week.

Marion Chamber President, Audrey Wiggins welcomed those attending the ribbon cutting and thanked owner Pastor Dessie McKelvy for investing in Marion.

McKelvy said the new operation will offer adult day health care with pick-up, after-school programs and a summer camp.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canaan Land is located at 428 American Legion Road.

For more information about the Canaan Land Adult Day Health Care Center call 843-765-3559.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion Post 5 returns to action

Marion Post 5 returns to action

MARION, S.C. – Coach Malik Lightfoot and the Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team returned to the field for another summer run of baseball games at Fox Field Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert