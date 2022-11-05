 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheraw stuns Marion at home 21-20 in playoff opener

MARION S.C. — Cheraw’s Keivon Ford rushed for the go-ahead touchdown from 15 yards 23 seconds before halftime to help the Braves stun Marion at home 21-20 in Class 2A playoff action Friday night.

Marion jumped out to an early 14-7 lead with a 65-yard punt return for a score from Quay’Sheed Scott followed by a touchdown run from quarterback Gabriel Cusack.

Cheraw struck back with a pair of touchdown runs from Zay Brown. He scored a 60-yard run to tie the game before Ford’s score.

Marion’s Jhamorious Rogers scored a five-yard touchdown run to pull the Swamp Foxes within a point with eight minutes remaining in the game. The Swamp Foxes regained possession at their own 35-yard line with 2:39 left to play but penalties caused the drive to stall.

Marion finishes the season 8-3.

