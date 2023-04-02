MULLINS, S.C. – Children wasted little time clearing Mullins Lions Park during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt presented by the Marion County Library System.

Organizers along with city officials provided a block party event featuring games, prizes, food and craft vendors.

Marion County Library youth service said the event was possible through the community.

Activities were also held in Marion with the help of the Historic Marion Revitalization Association and the Marion Chamber to host the first ever Main Street Bunny Hop.

Children started their trail at the Marion Library to receive a free Easter basket and a special map. Participants completing all the stops were entered into a grand prize drawing.

For more information call 843-423-8300.