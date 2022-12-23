 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas toy drive fills trolley for Marion County children

MULLINS, S.C. – A holiday community project organized by Rodney Berry, Marion City Councilman Donny Gerald, Anderson Brothers Bank and PDRTA delivered a trolley filled with toys for local children.

The group delivered the toys donated to the Marion County Department of Social Services.

“Marion County friends, you responded and showed your Hearts,” Berry said. “Trolley for Tots was full and so will be a child’s Christmas.”

Berry thanked the partners for coming up with a creative idea to give back to the community and put a smile on children’s faces.

Gerald said he was excited to be part be part of the project.

