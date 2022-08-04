City Council reviews start of renovation project for Mullins Recreation Department gym

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council members met with engineers Wednesday at the Mullins Recreation Department’s Park Street gym for the start of renovation project four years in the making. Officials said the athletic center building modifications is one of the city’s capital sales tax capital projects.

“We’re going to have a better situation for our kids,” Mullins Recreation Director Allen Floyd said. “They’re going to really be able to play year-round.” Floyd said conditions in the gym are extremely hot during the summer and cold during the winters but thanked volunteers for keeping the facility available for the public to continue to play basketball and host community events.

“We’ve got through it and next year we will have our own basketball camp,” he said. “It’s been tough but a good contractor here to help us.”

Gilbert Construction Company based in Florence was awarded the bid for the renovation. Council members met with Gilbert Construction president and Marion County native Storm Page along with chief financial officer Mary Jane, engineer Brandon Elvis and project manager Richie Meggs.

Mullins City Council Christian Phillips leads the recreation committee and said he was excited to see the results of the estimated $953,995 project.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this gym renovated,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be good for the community and it’s going to be good for the youth. They’re going to have programs and I’m just happy that we’re about to get start and constructions begins today.”

The renovation plans for the gym includes replacing flooring, expanding concessions area and installing a heating and cooling system. Officials said the renovation would enhance experience for youth athletes and offer more activities.

Mullins City Councilwoman Patricia Phillips said she was ecstatic.

“We’re so happy,” she said. “We’ve waited and now that the time is coming we are proud. We thank all those people for what they’ve done to help us out.”

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis said the community is going to be excited about the new look.

“Most of us have a lot of memories because this was our old high school gym,” Davis said. “Now all the remolding that is going to be done not only impacts us but it’s going to make a difference in the community.”

The facility has hosted basketball games in the city before a new high school was built in 1981 as a result of a fire burning down the old Mullins High School in 1976.

Mullins City Councilman Malcom E. Kitchen said he taught at the old high school and remembers teaching out of portable buildings for six years until a new school was built.”

“I think it’s great for the community because this is something we needed for a long time,” he said. “We’re going to be air conditioned in here and a lot of community activities can be held here.”

Mullins City Councilman Andre Campbell said he still plays basketball games at the gym every week.

“It’s long overdue but a great day for the community,” Campbell said. “I’m just looking forward to the project kicking-off today and going forward it should be done in about four months. I come in here on Tuesday nights and play basketball with the older guys and we’re in here hot and sweaty but it’s always a good time and good fellowship. I’m just looking forward to having something for our kids and our community.”

Mullins also submitted a $437,500 project to replace and fence four tennis courts at the Mullins Recreation Center for schools in the community to utilize along with the public.