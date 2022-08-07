 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Marion Fire Department holds promotion ceremony

MARION, S.C. -- City of Marion Fire Department Chief Jeremy T. Bass along with Marion City Council held a promotion ceremony for one fire fighter and swearing-in for another joining the group.

Mayor Ashley Brady presided as engineer Matthew Walters was sworn-in as a new hire. Marion County native Nick Ammons was promoted to the rank of captain.

“I’m just thankful to Marion City Council and Mayor Ashley Brady for the commitment and raising the department’s starting pay along with giving our employees a percentage raise to help with recruitment and retention,” Bass said. “Our department is fully staffed for the first time since 2017.”

Bass spoke with students at the Academy for Careers and Technology last week for the launch of the school’s new Firefighter class. The program is a partnership with the Marion County School District along with fire and rescue teams from Mullins and Marion.

C shift members and Chief Bass also gave students an opportunity to view Engine 10 and Rescue 15.

“We look forward to working with everyone involved to make this program not only a success, but one of the leaders in the state,” he said.

Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise.

