 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Mullins promoting Friday food truck experience

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins officials are promoting the idea of presenting more options to eat locally with food trucks in the area every first and third Friday.

Interim City Administrator Holly Jackson said the public is invited to Grub on the Green on Main Street across the street from the Mullins Library. Multiple food trucks are on-site to serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5-8 p.m.

Food Truck operators BJ’s Krusty Krab, Freckles & Giggles Ice Cream, Sea Soul Melody, Smokin Angels Q, Yaad Kitchen, Pelican’s Snoballs, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy and Big Squeeze Lemonade are among the vendors participating.

City officials are planning to host Mega Grub on the Green for the 150th celebration on Sept. 23-24.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion defends home against Central 20-7

Marion defends home against Central 20-7

MARION, S.C. – Marion junior quarterback Gabriel Cusack completed 10-of-15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win over Central at Fox Field on Friday night. Cusack also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Pee Dee Academy upsets Cardinal Newman 48-42

Pee Dee Academy upsets Cardinal Newman 48-42

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-42 upset at Cardinal Newman Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert