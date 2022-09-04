City of Mullins promoting Friday food truck experience

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins officials are promoting the idea of presenting more options to eat locally with food trucks in the area every first and third Friday.

Interim City Administrator Holly Jackson said the public is invited to Grub on the Green on Main Street across the street from the Mullins Library. Multiple food trucks are on-site to serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5-8 p.m.

Food Truck operators BJ’s Krusty Krab, Freckles & Giggles Ice Cream, Sea Soul Melody, Smokin Angels Q, Yaad Kitchen, Pelican’s Snoballs, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy and Big Squeeze Lemonade are among the vendors participating.

City officials are planning to host Mega Grub on the Green for the 150th celebration on Sept. 23-24.