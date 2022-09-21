City of Mullins to celebrate 150th Anniversary

MARION, SC – On September 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. Constitution Week is the commemoration of the Constitution, America's most important document.

Celebrated annually Sept. 17-23, its purpose is to remind and educate the public of the importance of the Constitution to the nation’s history and to its future generations. The goal of the celebration is to raise student awareness of the Constitution in the life of our country.