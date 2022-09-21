 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Mullins to celebrate 150th Anniversary

MULLINS, S.C. – It’s a big weekend ahead for residents in the city of Mullins as officials organize a 150th anniversary celebration and festival.

Activities begin Thursday and run through Saturday, featuring music on the 151 East Front Street stage downtown. Performers include Carl Brunson, The Jebb Mac Band, Level 10, Band of Oz and Morris Ward & Eaglewing.

Officials said the celebration will include a parade set for Saturday at 10 a.m. along with food and entertainment. Other activities include Friday’s noon opening of time capsule along with Saturday’s car show on Front Street.

Mullins is named after William S. Mullins who was a supporter of the Wilmington and Manchester Railroad which was completed in 1854. A few families and businesses built near the depot area planting the seeds that would eventually become Mullins. The current depot was built in 1900 and bricked in 1930.

For more information call 843-464-9583.

