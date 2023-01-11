Civil rights history exhibition to visit Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A traveling exhibition that tells the story of South Carolina’s essential role in the American Civil Rights Movement will be on display at the Hartsville Museum at 222 N. Fifth St, Hartsville from Jan. 16 through March 31.

Organized by the University of South Carolina’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research, the “Justice for All” exhibit uses oral history recordings, news film footage, photographs, postcards, newspapers and letters to highlight overlooked chapters in the history of the movement.

The exhibition is open during museum hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Jan. 16, a guided tour of the exhibit will be held, followed by a reception at The Edition at 221 N. Fifth Street, Hartsville, SC 29550.

“Students and visitors to the exhibit will learn about individuals and institutions who struggled for and demanded racial justice in South Carolina and across the country,” said Dr. Bobby Donaldson, professor of history and the executive director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research. “The materials cover a broad time span, from Reconstruction through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and will allow visitors to see firsthand the struggles of those who pushed for equal rights and the efforts of those who worked to curtail them.”

Visitors will see interpretive panels that tell the story of the Civil Rights Movement, beginning in Reconstruction and continuing through the 1960s, and items from collections housed in USC’s University Libraries, Moving Image Research Collections, South Carolina Political Collections, Irvin Department of Rare Books and Special Collections, and the South Caroliniana Library.

The exhibit will also feature materials from the Hartsville Museum’s collections. “We, here at the Hartsville Museum and in the city of Hartsville, are very excited to be the recipient of the University of South Carolina’s special traveling collection, “Justice for All: South Carolina and the American Civil Rights Movement. It is an honor to know that for three months we will have an exhibit that helps tell the story of the state of South Carolina, and our areas, fundamental role in the national Civil Rights Movement,” Andrea Steen, museum manager of the Hartsville Museum, said. “Within our own community there are important individuals and institutions that pushed the movement forward for equal rights that began change not only in South Carolina but also across the country and the city of Hartsville is honored to host this extraordinary exhibit as we continue to highlight history, as a community, for a better tomorrow.”

The “Justice for All” traveling exhibition was designed with groups and students in mind. Traveling trunks with materials and lesson plans for students are available by request.

For information about traveling trunks, or our other initiatives such as oral history interviews, please email the Center, sccivilrights@sc.edu.

“Justice for All” is based on the 2019 archival exhibition that the Center created collaboratively with South Carolina Humanities, University of South Carolina Libraries and the College of Arts and Sciences. The traveling version is supported with funding from the Williams Company as part of a $1.5 million gift, and by South Carolina Humanities and Central Carolina Community Foundation. “Justice for All” will be on exhibit at other sites throughout South Carolina through December.