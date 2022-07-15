Civil rights museum receives funding

Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum recently received funding totaling $430,000 from the South Carolina General Assembly, the South Carolina Arts Commission, the 1772 Foundation and the County of Orangeburg.

The funding will be used to expand programs at the Museum, plan for its sustainability and kick off its $4 Million Capital Campaign.

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum has launched a capital campaign to elevate the Palmetto state's first and only civil rights museum towards its goals in Phase Two of relocating to the historic Railroad Corner now being redeveloped by the city of Orangeburg.

The museum has previously received funding from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Central Carolina Community Foundation and BMW.

"I am so appreciative of the support for the museum and how much it will help to tell the South Carolina Civil Rights Story," said Cecil Williams, founder and owner of the museum.

Located in Orangeburg, the museum honors a generation of people, black and white, throughout the Palmetto State, who deserve to be remembered for their unselfish commitments and sacrifices. Together, they destroyed Jim Crow, demanded dignity and justice for all people, changed the Constitution, and inspired mankind.

The museum is open for visits by appointment. Now through the latest technology, Virtual Reality Tours also allow an extremely immersive experience for everyone. You may tour the museum virtually at https://www.cecilwilliams.com/virtual-tour.

For more information contact the museum at 803-531-1662.