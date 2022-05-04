 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Company renews partnership with Governor's School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. ─ Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. recently announced a renewal of its partnership with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics, donating $10,000 to fund research internships for GSSM students.

Unique among high schools in South Carolina and other STEM public residential high schools in the United States, every GSSM student participates in six weeks of professionally mentored research during the summer between their junior and senior years.

This summer, more than 150 students in GSSM’s residential and virtual high school programs will conduct research at universities and businesses throughout South Carolina and around the world.

“We are grateful to CEO Lou Kennedy and Nephron Pharmaceuticals for their commitment to GSSM, recognizing the importance of real-world research experience, and welcoming GSSM students into their research labs and operations. Nephron’s generous $10,000 gift for student research helps ensure that every student has a rich and meaningful research experience,” said Danny Dorsel, GSSM President.

The research that students conduct, and the mentorship they receive during their internship are invaluable learning experiences and often influence the students’ higher education and career choices. Nephron Pharmaceuticals recognizes the importance of preparing the next generation of innovators and leaders and was one of the first businesses to accept GSSM summer research interns and provide them with real-world research experience.

“The Governor’s School’s summer research program is an incredible opportunity for students to get hands-on experience in life sciences. We are so proud to support it and to welcome student researchers. The students who have conducted research at Nephron have made a meaningful impact on our business and our community, and we know for them, as well as for the program, the best is yet to come,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. Nephron launched a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab in 2020 where it tests people for COVID-19 and administers vaccinations.

In July, Nephron announced the opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade nitrile gloves.

