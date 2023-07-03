HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center announced its participation in South Carolina Student Loan’s “BOLD Career Pathway Loan Program,” an initiative that offers repayment of student loans to individuals who commit to working at the hospital as a nurse.

BOLD Career Pathways grew from an idea developed by South Carolina Student Loan to expand their impact beyond their anchored products. BOLD Career Pathways is one way South Carolina Student Loan is demonstrating its commitment to providing students with better options and less debt. The new approach connects students with employers willing to hire them and help pay-off student loans. This helps employers attract and retain employees while giving students a quicker path to being debt-free.

“We are thrilled to offer this program as a means to attract healthcare professionals, especially in areas of great need, such as nursing,” CPRMC CEO Bill Little said. “This program helps make CPRMC an even more appealing place to work and no doubt will further strengthen our relationship with nursing programs across the state.”

CPRMC has committed to take eight BOLD Career Pathway commitments this year and held it’s first “signing day” where the hospital’s first participant in the program, Emily Tamburrino, officially agreed to terms. Tamburrino is a junior in the nursing program at Coker University in Hartsville. She will be the first student in the state to participate.

Set to graduate in August 2024, Tamburrino will begin her employment as an RN with Carolina Pines after receiving her nursing license. She currently works in CPRMC’s Emergency Department as an ER Technician, which she says will help create a smooth transition into nursing at Carolina Pines.

“This program couldn’t have come at a better time to help me begin my career,” she said. “Usually when you complete your degree, you worry about your job search, paying off your debt and wondering if you will like your place of employment. With my current externship and the BOLD Career Pathway, I will have a seamless transition to a career where I am already a part of the team and will have less student loan debt.”

Student’s interested must sign an agreement with his or her chosen employer, complete the loan application, receive his or her certificate or degree and commit to work with the employer for a set number of years to have student loans repaid through employer payments. For more information visit https://www.scstudentloan.org/school-loans/bold-career-pathway-loan.