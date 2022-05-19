Crowd celebrates Mullins Recreation Department’s Floyd 70th birthday

MULLINS, S.C. – While the youth softball and baseball action heats up at the Mullins Recreation Park, the crowd took a moment to stop the games and gather to celebrate director Allen Floyd on his 70th birthday Tuesday.

The Mullins native and former Francis Marion University basketball star now a longtime Marion County Councilmember was treated to happy birthday songs and plenty of cake with family, friends and players.

“Thank you all,” Floyd said. His message to the children was to thank their parents for what they do and tell them how much they love them.

Floyd said he enjoys his days working with and encouraging children. He and his wife, Dawn, who volunteers her time at the concession stand, have served with the department for more than 30 years.

Floyd was director of the department for 11 years before a stint working for New York Life Insurance Co. then returning in 2010.

“This is successful because of the mamas, daddies and kids, coaches and officials,” Floyd said. “It’s everybody that comes out and helps us. We don’t have problems here.”

Floyd said it’s because everyone wants to be treated fairly and he promises to keep showing children successful people doing good things.

