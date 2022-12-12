D.J. Rowell Foundation launches Christmas toy drive

MARION, S.C. – The DJ Rowell Foundation launched the annual Christmas toy drive at the Marion County Library Saturday, loading hundreds of backpacks filled with toys.

D.J. Rowell said the partnership with several children’s hospital is now going nationwide. While Rowell and volunteers collect toys, they will then package and distribute to McLeod Children’s Hospital of Florence, Ronald McDonald House of Greenville, Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital of Greenville SC, Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC, Children’s National in Washington DC and more.

Rowell and company donate backpacks containing stuffed animals, toys, coloring books, crayons, baby bottles, hand wipes, sanitizers and other items to the children’s hospital.

“We’re stuffing Christmas in the backpacks,” Rowell said. “Our sponsors helped us get more than 3,000 backpacks filled this year, which is up from 400 last year.”

Rowell said he thankful to have his friends and family help with the cause.

“It brings joy,” he said. “Any opportunity to come together as a family and a community is great when you’re doing something bigger than myself.”

Rowell said organizing a basketball camp and a toy-drive on a large-scale is amazing.

“That’s a lot of smiles that’s going to be delivered on Christmas and we’re just excited,” Rowell said.