Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County reveals teams

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County recently revealed its celebrity/professional dance teams.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Where Dreams Come True” — a Disney theme. Each performance team randomly selected a Disney movie for their them. The themes will not be revealed until the night of the event.

The teams, listed by celebrity, professional and choreographer are:

Cammie Dixon, Luke Baker and Tracee Auman

David Bradshaw, Caitlin Johnson and Move

Reagan DeBruhl, Jeffery Tadlock and Auman

Murphy Monk, C.J. Johnson and Move

Deborah Griggs, Matt Winburn and Terrie Reames

Gregory McCord, Shantella Harris and Harris

Hunter Wint Grazer, Jerome Richardson and Brenda Cranford

Bryant Gardner, Marty Ingram and Ingram

Jeff Calabrese, Lily Calabrese and Brenda Cranford

Shannon Wilkes, Marlin Ketter and Cranford

Jordan Tomlinson, TeQuan Coe and Heather Norment.

Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County will be held March 23.

