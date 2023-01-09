Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County reveals teams

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County recently revealed its celebrity/professional dance teams.
The theme of this year’s contest is “Where Dreams Come True” — a Disney theme. Each performance team randomly selected a Disney movie for their them. The themes will not be revealed until the night of the event.
The teams, listed by celebrity, professional and choreographer are:
Cammie Dixon, Luke Baker and Tracee Auman
David Bradshaw, Caitlin Johnson and Move
Reagan DeBruhl, Jeffery Tadlock and Auman
Murphy Monk, C.J. Johnson and Move
Deborah Griggs, Matt Winburn and Terrie Reames
Gregory McCord, Shantella Harris and Harris
Hunter Wint Grazer, Jerome Richardson and Brenda Cranford
Bryant Gardner, Marty Ingram and Ingram
Jeff Calabrese, Lily Calabrese and Brenda Cranford
Shannon Wilkes, Marlin Ketter and Cranford
Jordan Tomlinson, TeQuan Coe and Heather Norment.
Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County will be held March 23.