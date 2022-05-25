Darlington County Library announces summer programs

Explore the world under the sea through the Darlington County Library System’s annual Summer Reading and Learning Program.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

This free two month series of special programs kicked off May 20 with the opening of “Early Bird” registration for children, teens, and adults to read to earn prizes.

Those who register early (May 20-30) will be entered into a drawing for a family of four season pass to the Neptune Island Water Park in Hartsville. Normal registration begins May 31 and goes through July 31.

There will be prizes and special programs all summer for everyone this summer. The weekly programs at all four locations kick off on June 14 and 15 with performances by Jef the Mime.

The Library sponsors a summer reading program for children, teens and adults every year.

“This year’s Summer Reading and Learning Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” will see a return to all in-person programming at our libraries,” according to Director Jimmie Epling.

“Helping children, teens, and adults discover something that sparks their interest and imagination through reading, whether it is for pleasure, school, or work, is part of our mission,” Epling said.

“If we have learned anything over the past two years, you can only do so much virtually. We have all missed the learning, opportunities and connections made though in-person interaction because of the pandemic. It has been a tough two years for learning,” he said. “As noted in a recent New York Times article, most children limited to virtual classes fell behind. In the past, children who did not continue reading during the summer experienced a “Summer Slide” in their reading skills. A child who does not continue reading during their summer vacation often experiences a slip of two months or more in their reading skills behind where the child was at the end of the normal school year. The last two years have been far from normal for students. Many are behind where they should be now and will be even farther behind in the coming school year unless they hone their reading skills this summer. We want to inspire children and teens to continue reading during their time off this summer with our Summer Reading and Learning program. This is one way we can help Darlington County’s children and teens to be successful.”

Children, teens, and adults can register to join the fun by visiting any location of the Library or by going to our webpage at www.darlington-lib.org/summer-reading-and-learning-program-2022/.

Choose your age group, “Beginners” (0-5 years old), “Children” (6-12 years old), “Teens” (13–17 years old), or “Adults” (18-older). When you register online you will find a link to the 2022 Summer Reading and Learning Program’s treasure map, schedule of special events, reading badge prizes, and the prizes to choose from in the grand prize drawing.

This year all you need do is record the time you read to earn five colorful ocean themed badges to display on a special “Oceans of Possibilities” lanyard and become eligible for the grand prize drawing in your age group at the location you registered for the program.

A unique badge is earned when you have read the required minutes for each (180, 360, 540, 720, and 900) and by performing a community service to earn a “Darcy’s Helper” badge featuring a picture of our mascot, Darcy.

Check out the badges and the possible prizes you may win by going to the Library’s webpage at www.darlington-lib.org/summer-reading-and-learning-program-2022/.

Our series of special summer reading programs for the whole family begin June 14 and run through July 27. Each location of the Library, Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar, and Society Hill, will have special programs every week.

You can check their individual schedules on our website at www.darlington-lib.org/summer-reading-and-learning-program-2022/ for details.

The programs include special visits by animals from the Riverbanks Zoo and the South Carolina Aquarium.

There will also be magic shows, the Columbia Marionette Theater, a “Beach Boogie Dance Party,” a “Beach Tea Party,” an ocean themed “Mini Canvas Art Show and Competition” for all ages at two of our libraries, and much more.

For a full schedule of programs and times for each Library, go to our website at www.darlington-lib.org/summer-reading-and-learning-program-2022/. The treasure map to track your reading and a complete prize list may be found on the website as well.

The staff of the Darlington County Library System always looks forward to the summer reading program.

For more information, call or visit the Library’s branches or website at www.darlington-lib.org.