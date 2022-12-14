Darlington County School District announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced Teacher Feature winners for December. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.
The December honorees are:
Jazziman Parker, Bay Road Elementary School
Rebecca Langston, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
Amanda Saleeby, Carolina Elementary School
People are also reading…
Blair McElveen, Darlington County Institute of Technology
April Isbell, Darlington County Intervention School
Shelia Wright, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Dona Jo Brown, Darlington High School
Dennis Etman, Darlington Middle School
Sheila Gandy, Hartsville High School
Heather Steen, Hartsville Middle School
Carla Mitchell, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Briel White, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School
Matthew Ammons, Lamar High School
Jennifer Blankenship, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Leigh Lloyd, North Hartsville Elementary School
Ettay Thompson, Pate Elementary School
Brandy “Dee” Driggers, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Melissa McLain, Southside Early Childhood Center
Jennifer Walker, Spaulding Middle School
Beth Davids, St. John’s Elementary School
Diana Ratiu, Thornwell School for the Arts