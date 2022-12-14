 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlington County School District announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced Teacher Feature winners for December. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.

The December honorees are:

Jazziman Parker, Bay Road Elementary School

Rebecca Langston, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Amanda Saleeby, Carolina Elementary School

Blair McElveen, Darlington County Institute of Technology

April Isbell, Darlington County Intervention School

Shelia Wright, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Dona Jo Brown, Darlington High School

Dennis Etman, Darlington Middle School

Sheila Gandy, Hartsville High School

Heather Steen, Hartsville Middle School

Carla Mitchell, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Briel White, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

Matthew Ammons, Lamar High School

Jennifer Blankenship, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Leigh Lloyd, North Hartsville Elementary School

Ettay Thompson, Pate Elementary School

Brandy “Dee” Driggers, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Melissa McLain, Southside Early Childhood Center

Jennifer Walker, Spaulding Middle School

Beth Davids, St. John’s Elementary School

Diana Ratiu, Thornwell School for the Arts

