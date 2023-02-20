DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District (DCSD) is excited to announce a districtwide hiring event on Saturday, March 4, at Mayo High School for Math Science and Technology. All schools and departments will be on site seeking potential employees for all currently available and future positions.

Darlington County boasts the highest teacher salary in the Pee Dee and offers highly competitive pay for teacher assistants, bus drivers, clerical positions, maintenance, custodial, substitutes, food service and more.

Perhaps the largest hiring event the district has ever held, any and all interested members of the community are encouraged to come out, explore and learn how they can join the DCSD family. Representatives from every area of the district will have displays set up for browsing.

Chuck Miller, DCSD’s executive director of Human Resources, said the district is excited to open its doors for potential candidates.

“We’re looking to tap into the surrounding community to build our workforce from the talented pool of potential employees all across the Pee Dee,” he said. “Darlington County School District is an excellent place to work, and we hope everyone will help us spread the word for the hiring event.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and will make use of a large portion of the Mayo High campus, including the Conference Center and gymnasium.

Schools and the district will be conducting interviews on site for qualified candidates, so interested individuals are encouraged to bring a résumé. There is no pre-registration necessary for the event.