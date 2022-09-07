Darlington County Schools recognize September Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON —The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced the Teacher Feature winners for September.
The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.
The September honorees are:
Chris Hales, Bay Road Elementary School
Katelyn Atkinson, Brockington Elementary School
People are also reading…
Justin Johnson, Carolina Elementary School
Latrica Bracey, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Kimbrelle James, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Monica Isaac, Darlington High School
Dr. Nicole Grant, Darlington Middle School
Christi Burgess, Hartsville High School
Renata Brister, Hartsville Middle School
Monica Gibson, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Logan Norton, Lamar Spaulding Elementary
Chelsea McFadden, Lamar High School
Lyn O’Donnell, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Kristin Holland, North Hartsville Elementary School
Jennifer Griffin, Pate Elementary School
Raymond Anacaya, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Stephanie Hall, Southside Early Childhood Center
Tracy Aniello, Spaulding Middle School
Amanda Arvidson, St. John’s Elementary School
Citronella Smith, Thornwell School for the Arts