Darlington County Schools recognize September Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON —The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced the Teacher Feature winners for September.

The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.

The September honorees are:

Chris Hales, Bay Road Elementary School

Katelyn Atkinson, Brockington Elementary School

Justin Johnson, Carolina Elementary School

Latrica Bracey, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Kimbrelle James, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Monica Isaac, Darlington High School

Dr. Nicole Grant, Darlington Middle School

Christi Burgess, Hartsville High School

Renata Brister, Hartsville Middle School

Monica Gibson, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Logan Norton, Lamar Spaulding Elementary

Chelsea McFadden, Lamar High School

Lyn O’Donnell, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Kristin Holland, North Hartsville Elementary School

Jennifer Griffin, Pate Elementary School

Raymond Anacaya, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Stephanie Hall, Southside Early Childhood Center

Tracy Aniello, Spaulding Middle School

Amanda Arvidson, St. John’s Elementary School

Citronella Smith, Thornwell School for the Arts

