DCSD announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced the Teacher Feature winners for January. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.
The January honorees are:
Ember Estridge, Bay Road Elementary School
Debra Byrd, Brockington Elementary School
Amber Malphus, Carolina Elementary School
People are also reading…
Bert Beasley, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Kenneth James, Darlington County Intervention School
Shakia Mitchell-Days, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Jessica Spurrell, Darlington High School
Paul Locklear, Darlington Middle School
Cameron Watkins, Hartsville High School
Jennifer Dahlia, Hartsville Middle School
Penelope Angle, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Timesha Clements, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School
Ashley Schoonmaker, Lamar High School
Rembert Cook, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Dustin Moree, North Hartsville Elementary School
Chasity Grimsley, Pate Elementary School
Leslie Starling, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Hunter Buckner, Southside Early Childhood Center
Nicole McCary, Spaulding Middle School
Keriah Evans, St. John’s Elementary School
Ellen Oldland, Thornwell School for the Arts