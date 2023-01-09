 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DCSD announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum recently announced the Teacher Feature winners for January. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.

The January honorees are:

Ember Estridge, Bay Road Elementary School

Debra Byrd, Brockington Elementary School

Amber Malphus, Carolina Elementary School

Bert Beasley, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Kenneth James, Darlington County Intervention School

Shakia Mitchell-Days, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Jessica Spurrell, Darlington High School

Paul Locklear, Darlington Middle School

Cameron Watkins, Hartsville High School

Jennifer Dahlia, Hartsville Middle School

Penelope Angle, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Timesha Clements, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

Ashley Schoonmaker, Lamar High School

Rembert Cook, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Dustin Moree, North Hartsville Elementary School

Chasity Grimsley, Pate Elementary School

Leslie Starling, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Hunter Buckner, Southside Early Childhood Center

Nicole McCary, Spaulding Middle School

Keriah Evans, St. John’s Elementary School

Ellen Oldland, Thornwell School for the Arts

