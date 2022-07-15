Department of Social Services unveils custodial parent portal

The Department of Social Services Child Support Services Division has a new and more convenient way to apply for child support service through the new Custodial Parent Portal.

It can be found on the agency's website at https://clientportal.dss.sc.gov/#/.

The client-friendly portal provides 24/7 access for individuals who are applying for child support services from agency.

Benefits of the new online application include processing time for paper applications that can be drastically reduced and clients no longer need to come into a physical DSS office to apply.

Since its initial launch on June 16, there have been 377 online submissions for non-TANF custodial parents applying for support.

After creating an account, users can apply for child support and download their completed application for their records. In addition, parents will receive immediate verification of submission and after 24 hours will have complete access to their account.

Tim Mose, SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director said, “In launching our new online customer service portal, we have made it so much easier for parents to apply for child support services, check the status of their account, and understand the next steps in their case process. Our data shows that parents are now interacting with us from every corner of the state, 24 hours a day, every day. DSS is making our services accessible and available to parents who might not have been able to visit a DSS office in person. This customer-focused channel of communication is just another example of DSS moving forward and implementing new technology to help serve families in South Carolina.”

Customers wishing to use the portal, once they have gone through an identity verification process contained within the site, must first create a unique user ID and password. Users will Page 2 of 2 then be able to apply for child support services. You can also find a demonstration of how to navigate the portal here.

The new portal complements the Child Support Customer Service Portal, which was launched in March 2021. The portal allows individuals paying or receiving child support to inquire about their case status virtually on a 24/7 basis. Since its launch, nearly 40,000 unique users have utilized the site. Information on the customer service portal can be accessed here.