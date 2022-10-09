Domestic Violence Awareness Month programs scheduled

HARTSVILLE – The Pee Dee Coalition of Darlington County has many events planned for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Here is a list of activities:
Oct. 13: 1 p.m., Hartsville Boys & Girls Club, Teen Dating Safety
Oct. 14: 11 a.m., virtual event, The Impact of Technology on Victim Services
Oct. 15: 10 a.m., Darlington County Court House, 1 Public Square, Darlington County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk
Oct. 16: 11 a.m., True Gospel Church, 2203 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, Domestic Violence Awareness Month presentation
Oct. 19: 2 p.m., virtual event, An Artistic Perception of Domestic Violence
Oct. 22: 10 a.m., 202 Lakeview Blvd., Hartsville, Women’s Cancer Awareness Luncheon
Oct. 25: 10 a.m., virtual event, Regional Training on Strangulation
Oct. 26: 4:30 p.m.: Pee Dee Coalition Hartsville Office, Paint and Sip