 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Domestic Violence Awareness Month programs scheduled

  • 0

HARTSVILLE – The Pee Dee Coalition of Darlington County has many events planned for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Here is a list of activities:

Oct. 13: 1 p.m., Hartsville Boys & Girls Club, Teen Dating Safety

Oct. 14: 11 a.m., virtual event, The Impact of Technology on Victim Services

Oct. 15: 10 a.m., Darlington County Court House, 1 Public Square, Darlington County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk

Oct. 16: 11 a.m., True Gospel Church, 2203 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, Domestic Violence Awareness Month presentation

Oct. 19: 2 p.m., virtual event, An Artistic Perception of Domestic Violence

Oct. 22: 10 a.m., 202 Lakeview Blvd., Hartsville, Women’s Cancer Awareness Luncheon

People are also reading…

Oct. 25: 10 a.m., virtual event, Regional Training on Strangulation

Oct. 26: 4:30 p.m.: Pee Dee Coalition Hartsville Office, Paint and Sip

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert