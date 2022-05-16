Donny Gerald, son of former mayor excited to join Marion City Council

MARION, S.C. – Longtime businessman Donny Gerald is the newly elected Marion City Councilman for District 1. Gerald faced no opposition in the May 29 special election and now enters in the political arena and public service. He follows the legacy of his father and former Marion Mayor the late Bobby Gerald, who served 24 years.

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” Donny Gerald said of joining city council. “I love Marion and have deep roots here so I’m looking forward to it.”

Gerald, the 2019 Small Business of the Year was sworn-in during the April 12 meeting, calling it an emotional moment.

“It was a lot of different emotions thinking about my father a lot but it was a really good feeling and I enjoyed it,” he said. “I just look forward to getting to work.

Gerald is an active member of the Marion Chamber of Commerce and has operated Donny Gerald Auto Sales for nearly 30 years along with the venue Hidden Acres and The Loft at 109 in the downtown historic district. Gerald’s community service includes organizing a fundraiser to help disaster relief in Nichols following Hurricane Matthew. The effort raised more than $38,000 in donations along with awarding a free car.

The spark to his interest to join city council is motivated by his father.

“It’s somewhat in my blood with my father being in it and his love for Marion,” Gerald said. “And the main thing is just my love for Marion. That’s pretty much what it is. I’m in here and my businesses are in Marion County. It’s important that I be a part of it.”

