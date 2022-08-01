DuBose selected DCSD's Support Staff of the Year

DARLINGTON — Ernest DuBose, campus supervisor for the Darlington County Intervention School, is DCSD’s 2022-23 District Support Staff Person of the Year.

Superintendent Tim Newman announced the honor during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on July 26.

“Mr. DuBose goes above and beyond to ensure the safety and security of both students and staff at his school,” Newman said. “He is always looking to help students in any way he can. He truly believes the work being done in the classrooms of DCSD is foundational to the futures of our students. We are excited to have him represent all of the vital support staff employees across the district.”

DuBose said during the convocation that in his 20 years of working with students, he has been fortunate to witness countless students go on to be successful in all walks of life. In fact, as part of a requirement during the judging process, he wrote those experiences are what he finds most rewarding.

“The part of my job that gives me the most satisfaction is the interactions I have had with our students in the community,” he wrote. “Former students have come up to me to thank me for believing in them and keeping them on the right track. They mention the physical training they received every morning before school started. I suppose what may have seemed tedious has made them better equipped to deal with life after high school. They are eager to tell me about their accomplishments, which have included diving directly into a career, working on a college degree, or enlisting in one of the many branches of our military.”

During the convocation, the district also celebrated all of the School Support Staff Persons of the Year, along with the three finalists for District Support Staff Person of the Year.

The Support Staff Finalists are:

Ernest DuBose, campus supervisor, Darlington County Intervention School

Tonya Ward, school nurse, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

JoLynn Parnell, teacher assistant, Pate Elementary School

Teachers and employees at each school nominated their choices for school honorees. The winners are chosen by vote at each respective school.

A panel of judges, consisting of school and district representatives, selected the Support Staff finalists from a pool of all school winners through an application process. The finalists then participated in live, scored interviews.

All Support Staff honorees will become members of the Superintendent’s Support Staff Advisory Cabinet. These cabinets provide valuable insight and feedback for the operation of the school district.

The 2022-2023 Support Staff Persons of the Year are:

Chassidy Johnson, student data manager, Bay Road Elementary School

Tarris Rouse, teacher assistant, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Enrico Pendergrass, teacher assistant, Carolina Elementary School

Angela Watts, bookkeeper/secretary, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Angela Johnson, student data manager, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Tonda Weaver, administrative assistant, Darlington High School

Chris Watson, school nurse, Darlington Middle School

Lisa Gabriel, teacher assistant, Hartsville High School

Michelle Conyers, teacher assistant, Hartsville Middle School

Kim McInville, teacher assistant, J. L. Cain Elementary School

Lisa Green, teacher assistant, Lamar High School

Francesca Himes, bookkeeper, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

Tonya Ward, school nurse, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

Travis Hamlin, teacher assistant, North Hartsville Elementary School

JoLynn Parnell, teacher assistant, Pate Elementary School

Connie Garland, school nurse, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Chyrstal Taylor, teacher assistant, Southside Early Childhood Center

Vincent Moore, lead custodian, Spaulding Middle School

Crystal Grant, school nurse, St. John’s Elementary School

Ronda Covington, teacher assistant, Thornwell School for the Arts