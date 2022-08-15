Duke Energy, county officials to test Robinson Nuclear Plant sirens

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested multiple times during the week of August 16.

This testing is necessary to close out our recent upgrade project on the sirens. Select sirens will be tested using both short, 20-second tests as well as longer three-minute tests. These tests will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 16-18.

Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed.

If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages.

If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee Counties.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

