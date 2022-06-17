Duke Energy donates $15,000 for storm water monitoring

NICHOLS, S.C. – Nichols town officials celebrated a grant donation from Duke Energy to help better equip and prepare for severe storms.

Nichols received $15,000 to purchase camera monitoring equipment to assist town officials during evacuation efforts due to flooding and severe weather.

Nichols Administrative Assistant Nicole McDowell said the grant meets a need for the community and first responders.

“It’s for security cameras,” McDowell said. “We came up with the idea with Duke Energy to put storm security cameras in different locations around the town to be able to keep an eye on conditions going on in the town when there is weather related emergencies.”

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said traffic will also be monitored.

“It’s for safety aspects so people won’t be traveling into water they don’t know the depth of and we can see how high the water is in different parts of town,” Battle said. “Hopefully we won’t have to use them a bunch for that but it will be mainly to keep up with deteriorating conditions.”

Battle said he was thankful for the partnership with Duke Energy.

“They’re so great to the town of Nichols,” he said. “Anytime we ask them for help on anything they’re among the first businesses and corporations here to help.”

Police Chief Reggie Brown said the new equipment will be put to good use.

“After going through two floods and the town being evacuated twice I think the cameras will help us to monitor the roadway systems and flooded areas,” Brown said.

Duke Energy’s district manager for government and community relations Mindy Taylor said a program was launched in early March to help first responders and local government agencies to apply and receive emergency management grants.

“This is a part of that program and we are just thrilled to partner with the town of Nichols again,” she said. “They’re good customers and we’re so thankful to be able to serve this community and see it grow and thrive.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.