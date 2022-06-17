 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke Energy donates $15,000 for storm water monitoring

  • 0
Duke Energy donates $15,000 to storm water monitoring

Nichols Administrative Assistant Nicole McDowell, Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle and Nichols Police Chief Reggie Brown receive a $15,000 grant award presented by Duke Energy’s district manager for government and community relations Mindy Taylor on June 15, 2022.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

NICHOLS, S.C. – Nichols town officials celebrated a grant donation from Duke Energy to help better equip and prepare for severe storms.

Nichols received $15,000 to purchase camera monitoring equipment to assist town officials during evacuation efforts due to flooding and severe weather.

Nichols Administrative Assistant Nicole McDowell said the grant meets a need for the community and first responders.

“It’s for security cameras,” McDowell said. “We came up with the idea with Duke Energy to put storm security cameras in different locations around the town to be able to keep an eye on conditions going on in the town when there is weather related emergencies.”

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said traffic will also be monitored.

“It’s for safety aspects so people won’t be traveling into water they don’t know the depth of and we can see how high the water is in different parts of town,” Battle said. “Hopefully we won’t have to use them a bunch for that but it will be mainly to keep up with deteriorating conditions.”

People are also reading…

Battle said he was thankful for the partnership with Duke Energy.

“They’re so great to the town of Nichols,” he said. “Anytime we ask them for help on anything they’re among the first businesses and corporations here to help.”

Police Chief Reggie Brown said the new equipment will be put to good use.

“After going through two floods and the town being evacuated twice I think the cameras will help us to monitor the roadway systems and flooded areas,” Brown said.

Duke Energy’s district manager for government and community relations Mindy Taylor said a program was launched in early March to help first responders and local government agencies to apply and receive emergency management grants.

“This is a part of that program and we are just thrilled to partner with the town of Nichols again,” she said. “They’re good customers and we’re so thankful to be able to serve this community and see it grow and thrive.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion County Primaries set for June 14

MARION, S.C. – Election season arrives Tuesday June 14 with the Democratic Primaries. Three Marion County Council seats will be in contention with several campaigning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert