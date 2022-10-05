Duke Energy donation helps Marion County Library children’s section

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Library System staff is getting support for the children’s section thanks to the generosity of Duke Energy.

Duke Energy District Manager of Government and Community Relations Mindy Taylor presented the Marion County Library System with a $3,000 check to be utilized for the purchase of new children’s books Tuesday.

“Literacy is so important and it starts at a very young age,” Taylor said. “It’s good for children to have access to books because that’s where it all begins.”

Taylor said Duke Energy is proud to make the donation.

“We feel like we are investing in the community and the community’s future and we’re glad to be a part of that,” Taylor said.

Marion County Library Director Haley Tucker said the books are needed.

“It will be used for purchasing new books to our circulating collection and new books to give out,” Tucker said. “For kids they have to have an adult to sign-off and we would like to have brand new books on hand.”

Marion County Library recently celebrated the reopening of the Sellers Library and Resource Center.

“It was very emotional for us that have been involved in it prior to the death of Mayor Frank Jones,” she said. “He was instrumental to get that back up and running. Now it’s under the MCLS umbrella and Mayor Pro Tem Bernice Fore helped us get it off the ground.”

Sellers first resource center and library was constructed in 2014 inside the old Glen Chapel Methodist Church and had been closed for more than a year.

Marion County Library board member Dr. Benjamin DeMarco said he was proud to serve and said the staff is doing a great job.

“We’re thankful for the contribution and every little bit helps,” he said.

For more information call 843-423-8300.