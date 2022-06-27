 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duke Energy supports Nichols Memorial Flag Park honoring flood survivors, veterans

NICHOLS, S.C. — Duke Energy’s district manager for government and community relations Mindy Taylor presented a $5,000 donation to help Nichols town officials with their latest beautification efforts, constructing a memorial flag park dedicated to veterans and flood survivors.

The new park will feature multiple brick walls with special engravings.

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said he was happy for the help.

“Anything the town does Duke Energy is one of the first to step up and help Nichols,” Battle said. “I’m really excited in seeing the Nichols Memorial Flag Park come together.”

Battle thanked Nichols Town Councilwoman Bonita Bailey for leading the town’s Beautification Committee.

“They came up with the whole idea and we discussed it several times as a council,” Battle said. “Everybody loves it and it’s going to really be something that Nichols is going to be very proud of. It’s going to be really nice.”

Bailey said the park is one of several project getting off the ground, including a new painted mural.

“This is going to light up the town like Duke Energy lights up all of these businesses and homes,” she said. “It’s just going to spark up the town and the mural has already attracted so many people. We’re so proud of it and we hope to do some other things including a farm museum.”

Bailey said it feels good to have the backing of sponsors to get the projects off the ground.

Town Administrator Sandee Rogers said the flag park will be dedicated not only to town’s flood survivors but included survivors from across the nation.

“There will be no other place like it” Rogers said.

Sponsors include the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, Duke Energy, Anderson Brothers Bank, MUSC-Florence, and RJ Corman Railroad Group.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

